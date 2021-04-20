클레멘티
3150 Commonwealth Avenue West, Singapore 129580
Frog Legs in a Clay PotSingapore is famous for a lot of exotic foods, and to Westerners, few seem as strange as frog. But the spicy, moist meat makes for a lovely Singaporean meal ingredient.
almost 7 years ago
Singaporean Stingray
One exotic (to me) dish from Singapore is stingray, which is farmed in Malaysia for food. This version, topped with okra and onions, wasn’t bad. But if you have a chance, head to the hawker center at Newton, where it is the specialty—the stalls are famous for it.