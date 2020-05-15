Welcome Spring at Keukenhof
7 million tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths all in bloom create a spectacular pallet of color not to mention aroma. This spring garden outside of Amsterdam
is only open for a couple of months during the blooming season and each year it is redesigned based on a new theme. This is landscaping and gardening at it’s very best. Wander around the gardens and view the various green houses, inspiration gardens, and commissioned works of sculpture. Take a canal boat trip to see the never-ending fields in bloom. How to get there: By public transport, you can take the train to Leiden Centraal (about 30 minutes travel from Amsterdam Centraal) and the bus 54 from the nearby station (Keukenhof Express – it leaves two times every hour) More Info: Cost – 15 Euro Hours – 2013 – Mar 21 – May 20 from 8am to 7:30pm 2014 – Mar 20 – May 18