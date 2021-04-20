Kettle & Tin
215 Given Terrace, Paddington QLD 4064, Australia
| +61 7 3369 3778
Sun 7am - 7pm
Mon, Tue 7am - 3pm
Wed - Sat 7am - 10pm
Join the locals for Brisbane's Best Bloody Mary at Kettle & TinKettle & Tin is a relatively new addition to the Paddington cafe scene but locals have embraced it as if they've been going there for years. It breathed new life into one of Paddington's iconic workers cottages, making patrons feel at home on the verandah which is prime position for watching the world go by. Naturally, the coffee is perfect and the food is modern Australian with a fresh twist - perfect for casual, social dining.
For something stronger, try their craft beer, wine or cocktails - their vision is to be the home to Brisbane's best Bloody Mary, of which they have 7 variations including The Holy Hellfire, The God Damned Mary, The Queen Mary of Scotch, and The Rosa Maria.
The breakfast waffles are divine, but we went for lunch for the smoked duck + pear salad for me and the cider pulled pork belly sandwich and smokey chips for him.
Winner of 2013 Qld Good Food Guide ‘BrisbaneTimes.com.au Best Food under $30