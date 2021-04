Keo's Thai Cuisine 2028 Kūhiō Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA

Best Thai Food in Waikiki With great service and flavorful Thai food, visit Keo's Thai Cuisine on the Ewa (west) side of the Waikiki strip on Kuhio Avenue.



The restaurant has generous seating and accommodated a group of eight when I visited. Their food tastes great and they accommodate people with all different spice tolerances (as a warning, Keo's levels are on the high side, though).