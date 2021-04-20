Coffeesmith
South Korea, Seoul, Gangnam-gu, Sinsa-dong, 536-20
+82 2-3445-3372
Sun - Thur 9am - 1:30am
Fri, Sat 9am - 2:30am
Coffeesmith: More Than Just CaffeineIn trendy Garosugil sits the see-and-be-seen hotspot Coffeesmith. This two-story, open-air coffee house is more about the atmosphere than about the beans, but no one seems to care as this place is always packed.
The dark wood paneled walls give it an upscale tree house vibe, while low lighting ensures that everyone looks their best while imbibing their caffeinated beverage of choice. Snag a seat on the second floor if you have a penchant for people watching.