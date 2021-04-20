Where are you going?
Kentucky Derby Museum

704 Central Ave, Louisville, KY 40208, USA
| +1 502-637-1111
A Day at the Track Louisville Kentucky United States

Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 5pm

Unless you've experienced it, it’s hard to know the true culture of Louisville’s most famous event, the Kentucky Derby, but the Kentucky Derby Museum does a good job of recreating it. Located at Gate 1 of Churchill Downs (where the race is held every May), the 2-story museum gives visitors an in-depth look into Thoroughbred racing. Don’t miss the interactive horse races and 360-degree movie. If you’re lucky, or you plan it right, you can visit the museum during a race.
Photo: Bill Brine/Flickr
By Samantha Juda , AFAR Contributor

