A Day at the Track

Unless you've experienced it, it’s hard to know the true culture of Louisville’s most famous event, the Kentucky Derby, but the Kentucky Derby Museum does a good job of recreating it. Located at Gate 1 of Churchill Downs (where the race is held every May), the 2-story museum gives visitors an in-depth look into Thoroughbred racing. Don’t miss the interactive horse races and 360-degree movie. If you’re lucky, or you plan it right, you can visit the museum during a race.Photo: Bill Brine/Flickr