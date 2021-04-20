Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kensington Riverside Inn

1126 Memorial Dr NW
Website
| +1 403-228-4442
Five Star Sleep and Five Star Service Calgary Canada
Check Availability >

Five Star Sleep and Five Star Service

This Relais & Châteaux 19-room boutique inn is just across the river from downtown Calgary, but feels like a world away. Junior Suites and Luxury Suites face the river (and also the street, but are so quiet you’d never know). Many rooms have soaking tubs and gas fireplaces, perfect for relaxing after a long day of exploring Calgary.

Guests are greeted with a variety of amenities. As part of their award winning service, your choice of morning coffee, tea and/or juice, as well as a daily newspaper, are delivered right to your door. Breakfast is also included and is served at the intimate Chef’s Table. Highlights include lemon ricotta pancakes and the breakfast potatoes (yes, really!).

After breakfast, grab one of the hotel’s cruiser bikes and pedal along Calgary’s Bow River bike path. You’ll pass under the new Peace Bridge and ride past several memorials to Calgary’s military veterans. After a quick spin, stroll around the inn’s very walkable neighborhood of Kensington. Pop into Peasant to grab picnic supplies, Crave to grab a few of their signature cupcakes, or Stilla for fashionable women’s clothing.

Rooms start at $219, which includes wifi and bottled water. On-site parking in their secure, private garage is $15 per night. A taxi downtown costs about $10.

Travel courtesy of Travel Alberta.]
By Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points