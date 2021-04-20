Kensington Riverside Inn
1126 Memorial Dr NW
| +1 403-228-4442
Photo courtesy of Kensintgon Riverside Inn
Five Star Sleep and Five Star ServiceThis Relais & Châteaux 19-room boutique inn is just across the river from downtown Calgary, but feels like a world away. Junior Suites and Luxury Suites face the river (and also the street, but are so quiet you’d never know). Many rooms have soaking tubs and gas fireplaces, perfect for relaxing after a long day of exploring Calgary.
Guests are greeted with a variety of amenities. As part of their award winning service, your choice of morning coffee, tea and/or juice, as well as a daily newspaper, are delivered right to your door. Breakfast is also included and is served at the intimate Chef’s Table. Highlights include lemon ricotta pancakes and the breakfast potatoes (yes, really!).
After breakfast, grab one of the hotel’s cruiser bikes and pedal along Calgary’s Bow River bike path. You’ll pass under the new Peace Bridge and ride past several memorials to Calgary’s military veterans. After a quick spin, stroll around the inn’s very walkable neighborhood of Kensington. Pop into Peasant to grab picnic supplies, Crave to grab a few of their signature cupcakes, or Stilla for fashionable women’s clothing.
Rooms start at $219, which includes wifi and bottled water. On-site parking in their secure, private garage is $15 per night. A taxi downtown costs about $10.
Travel courtesy of Travel Alberta.]