Historic Boutique Hotel in San Francisco
While planning a night away in San Francisco
to see the premiere of "Kurios," the newest Cirque du Soleil show, I knew I wanted to stay in the heart of the city. I prefer a hotel with character, one that reflects a sense of place, and the Kensington Park Hotel was the perfect choice. This boutique hotel is housed in an elegant, historic 1925 building; the lobby immediately shows uniqueness with the hand-painted wood ceilings. The rooms are small yet have all the comforts expected of a hotel on Union Square. Because it is a half block from the square, it is relatively quiet yet right in the heart of the city--world class shopping and attractions await just outside the hotel, and public transportation is close by. Expect excellent service and unique touches, but keep in mind that the hotel does not serve breakfast besides coffee and tea. Because of the hotel's cozy yet elegant atmosphere, top-notch service, and excellent location, it has become one of my favorite places to stay in San Francisco.