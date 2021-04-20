Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kensington Gardens

London W2 2UH, UK
+44 300 061 2000
A Stately Walk London United Kingdom
A little bit of Italy in London London United Kingdom
Kensington Garden London United Kingdom
Kensington Garden London United Kingdom
A Stately Walk London United Kingdom
A little bit of Italy in London London United Kingdom
Kensington Garden London United Kingdom
Kensington Garden London United Kingdom

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 9pm

A Stately Walk

A short walk up Exhibition Road from the main South Kensington museums is Kensington Gardens, the green space that connects up with Hyde Park to the east. It's home to the gauche, gaudy, gilt monument known as the Albert Memorial, which sits opposite the Albert Hall and will give you some idea of just how much Queen Victoria loved her husband and prince consort. And if walking the Princess Diana Memorial Walk is your kind of thing, you can do that too. It'll take you up to the fountain that was built in her memory after she died.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Patrice Todisco
almost 7 years ago

A little bit of Italy in London

It is believed that Prince Albert created the Italian Gardens in Kensington Gardens as a token of affection for his love, Queen Victoria. The gardens, recently restored, are beautifully designed with ornate granite features and seasonal planting beds. Overlooking the Long Water, the gardens are a wonderful place to linger. Four octagonal ponds are symmetrically arranged around a central water fountain and a granite balustrade provides a dramatic stage on which to view the Long Water. A pump house, designed to resemble an Italian Villa, provides a central focal point and a backdrop for the garden features. It can be no surprise that the Tiffany Foundation contributed to the Italian Garden's restoration as this is a spot that is perfect for romantic rendezvous. There is a small cafe close by providing refreshments.
Denise Hoo
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago

Kensington Garden

Lush gardens and parks is exactly what Londoners seek on a sunny day. The Kensington Garden isn't as famous as the Hyde Park. However, you can visit the Kensington Palace while your here. Stroll around the area to find a lot of friendly ducks in the pond. You'd be surprised at how used they are to people here and how actively they seek food from humans. Kensington garden is a great place to get back to nature whilst still being in close proximity to the city. Feed the ducks!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points