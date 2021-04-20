Kensington Gardens London W2 2UH, UK

More info Sun - Sat 6am - 9pm

A Stately Walk A short walk up Exhibition Road from the main South Kensington museums is Kensington Gardens, the green space that connects up with Hyde Park to the east. It's home to the gauche, gaudy, gilt monument known as the Albert Memorial, which sits opposite the Albert Hall and will give you some idea of just how much Queen Victoria loved her husband and prince consort. And if walking the Princess Diana Memorial Walk is your kind of thing, you can do that too. It'll take you up to the fountain that was built in her memory after she died.