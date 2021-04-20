Kensington Gardens
London W2 2UH, UK
+44 300 061 2000
Sun - Sat 6am - 9pm
A Stately WalkA short walk up Exhibition Road from the main South Kensington museums is Kensington Gardens, the green space that connects up with Hyde Park to the east. It's home to the gauche, gaudy, gilt monument known as the Albert Memorial, which sits opposite the Albert Hall and will give you some idea of just how much Queen Victoria loved her husband and prince consort. And if walking the Princess Diana Memorial Walk is your kind of thing, you can do that too. It'll take you up to the fountain that was built in her memory after she died.
almost 7 years ago
A little bit of Italy in London
It is believed that Prince Albert created the Italian Gardens in Kensington Gardens as a token of affection for his love, Queen Victoria. The gardens, recently restored, are beautifully designed with ornate granite features and seasonal planting beds. Overlooking the Long Water, the gardens are a wonderful place to linger. Four octagonal ponds are symmetrically arranged around a central water fountain and a granite balustrade provides a dramatic stage on which to view the Long Water. A pump house, designed to resemble an Italian Villa, provides a central focal point and a backdrop for the garden features. It can be no surprise that the Tiffany Foundation contributed to the Italian Garden's restoration as this is a spot that is perfect for romantic rendezvous. There is a small cafe close by providing refreshments.
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
Kensington Garden
Lush gardens and parks is exactly what Londoners seek on a sunny day. The Kensington Garden isn't as famous as the Hyde Park. However, you can visit the Kensington Palace while your here. Stroll around the area to find a lot of friendly ducks in the pond. You'd be surprised at how used they are to people here and how actively they seek food from humans. Kensington garden is a great place to get back to nature whilst still being in close proximity to the city. Feed the ducks!