Kennedy Plaza

Kennedy Plaza, Providence, RI 02903, USA
Waterfire!

If you are searching for magic in the world, look no further than Providence, RI on a Saturday night. The city takes on a truly fairytale feel when the art installation by Barnaby Evans comes to life. As the sun slowly sets, crowds gather to witness the creation that is Waterfire. Large floating cauldrons of firewood dot the waters that run through the city, and they are ceremoniously lit at sunset. Live music floats from the hidden speakers, making the overall scene even more dramatic. You can hop on a boat and be among the fires, or simply walk the stone path along it and enjoy the various vendors and performance art. We like to grab a glass of wine, sit back, and enjoy the magic.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

Matthew Keesecker
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

The Spectacle

This is one of the 'performers' during the Waterfire installation. Pictures don't do this event justice, you have to see it with your own eyes.

