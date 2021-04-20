Where are you going?
Kenmare St

Kenmare St, New York, NY, USA
Website
Fashion meets street art in NYC New York New York United States

Fashion meets street art in NYC

I absolutely love this bold piece by artist Bradley Theodore. Little Italy is really turning into a hot spot for artists to showcase what they have to offer.

Right now you can find at least 5 walls that have some of the best NYC street art all within a 3 block radius. A lot of this is due to connector and street art enthusiast The Lisa Project.

Find Karl Laguerfeld and Anna Wintour on the corner of Mott and Kenmare Street in Little Italy, NYC.

Follow Bradly and enjoy his unique and fun point of view on instagram @bradleytheodore

By Ruddy Harootian , AFAR Local Expert
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

