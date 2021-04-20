Kendwa Kendwa, Tanzania

Beach holiday in the rainy season Visiting Zanzibar during the "long rain" month of May means a few things: less tourists; lower rates; and, yeah, occasional downpours.



My friend and I were enjoying a leisurely walk down the pristine beach at Kendwa, on the north coast of Zanzibar, when we were caught under a menacing storm cloud. Thankfully, the coral caves that lined the strip of sand provided some atmospheric shelter.



After the rain had passed, the beach walk resumed and became even more exciting with the sudden abundance of sea urchins, crabs, and other creatures that had previously just been lounging out of sight in their tidal pools.



If you don't mind swimming in a storm, it's a great time of year to visit!