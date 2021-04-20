Kenchō-ji 8 Yamanouchi, Kamakura-shi, Kanagawa-ken 247-8525, Japan

Kenchoji: Kamakura's ichiban Zen temple One thing you're sure to notice in Japan is the myriad ranking systems for very particular categories. But when you explore the grounds of Kenchoji (a 10-minute walk from Kita-Kamakura station), it's easy to see how the place earned its top position among Kamakura's 5 great Zen temples. The Buddha Hall holds one of my favorite statues, a bit roughed up but only earning more character with age. Be sure to check out the dragon painting on the ceiling of another hall. Reserve enough energy to climb the stairs up into the forested hills behind the temple to Hansobo shrine. If you're lucky, a view of Mt. Fuji will be your reward.