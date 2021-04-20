Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest
Budapest, Erzsébet tér 7, 1051 Hungary
| +36 1 429 3777
Photo courtesy of Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest
Kempinski Hotel Corvinus BudapestSet in the heart of the Gastronomic Quarter Downtown neighborhood, near the Budapest Eye Ferris wheel, Fashion Street, and the river, this upscale hotel draws from all its surrounding influences. The 351 rooms and suites blend traditionally elegant décor with contemporary touches like Nespresso machines, Ferragamo bath amenities, Smart TVs, and—a unique perk—24-hour room service from the on-site Nobu restaurant. Many rooms have views of Erzsebet Park, while suites—particularly the five in the top-level Corvinus Suite Collection—have more extensive vistas, along with original artwork, additional living and dining space, and furnishings and decorative items that reflect Hungarian artisan traditions. (Note that a floor-by-floor renovation of the rooms is scheduled to finish in March 2019.)
On the food and beverage front, options range from the aforementioned Nobu—as refined and on-point as all the sushi master’s other outposts—to a cozy coffeehouse, modern bistro, New York-style deli, and the intimate Blue Fox Bar. Wellness is also a top draw: along with a fitness center, indoor pool, and Jacuzzi, highlights include a tepidarium with steam rooms, Finnish and bio saunas, a menu of holistic Elemental Herbology treatments, and a relaxation atrium from which you can spy the tops of nearby historic buildings.