Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Missouri’s largest contemporary art museum, the Kemper offers exhibitions, installations, workshops, lectures, and more—all for free. The Gunnar Birkerts–designed museum—with its two main wings flanking a large atrium and signature 22-foot-high skylight—boasts a collection of works by such notable artists as Robert Mapplethorpe, Louise Bourgeois, Jackson Pollock, Jasper Johns, and Frank Stella. It also hosts between 10 and 12 special exhibitions each year, featuring works by both emerging and well-known artists. Plan your visit on a weekend and start with brunch at the fantastic Café Sebastienne, where you can pair corned Kobe beef hash with vodka-spiked blueberry kombucha before hitting the galleries.