Temple of Supreme Bliss Kek Lok Si is a Buddhist temple situated in on Penang island just outside of Georgetown. It is one of the better known temples on the island and is thought to be one of the largest Buddhist temples in Southeast Asia.



This temple is fairly commercial so don't expect a serene atmosphere but the friendly environment makes up for this. Incense is smoking everywhere, there is a turtle liberation pond and if you get hungry there are several options of places to eat near the temple.



The structure you see in the picture is a bust of Guanyin, the Goddess of Mercy.



"Rapid Penang Bus 201, 203, 204, 306 and 502 goes to Air Itam Village. The most convenient stop is located along Jalan Pasar, at the foothills of the temple. Jalan Pasar is a one-way street. Walk following the traffic flow until you reach a T-junction. You can see Kek Lok Si towering to the left side. Turn left and walk in its direction." - Penang Travel Tips Website.