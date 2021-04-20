Kefi's Kitchen Waltham, MA, USA

Good Food on Wheels Kefi's Kitchen is a food truck that offers yummy selections with a Middle Eastern twist. Tunisian tuna, chopped Middle Eastern Salad and falafel are a few of the tasty lunches made with the freshest of ingredients. Soups are seasonal, depending on what's available locally. The truck is in a different site in Waltham daily, and on Saturday at the Waltham Farmer's Market. Check the website for locations. They are also available for local events, and will arrive at your door ready to feed your guests; they offer custom chef services with family friendly nutritional options.