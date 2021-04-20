Kefi Restaurant
505 Columbus Ave
| +1 212-873-0200
Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 3pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri 5pm - 11pm
Sat 12pm - 11pm
Greek brunch delightBrunch at Kefi Restaurant is my new Greek indulgence. I was actually extremely full, but I made a commitment to finish everything on my plate because it was all so good. My friend had this wonderful breakfast that came in the iron skillet and her potatoes were seasoned perfectly. I also really recommend sitting at the bar or anywhere in that first amazing sunlit room when you walk into the restaurant.
Tip: Wash it all down with the Greek martini. It’s half priced during brunch and has a splash of delicious pomegranate juice.