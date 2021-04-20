Fine Organic + Fair Trade Coffee at Kean Coffee in Orange County
Independent coffeeshops in Orange County are few and far between. But of course, if you're looking for Starbucks, you can always find your fix within a 2-mile radius no matter which way you turn. If you're in Orange County, specifically in Tustin or Newport Beach, and you're looking for higher quality coffee at an independently-owned establishment, you'll be pleasantly surprised by Kean Coffee, where you can find an incredibly wide array of organic, fair trade, and quality coffee from all around the world. The ambience is largely inspired by Euro coffeehouses, so that's always a plus. But one downside, especially if you're looking for a mobile workspace for the day, is that there's no WiFi. I can appreciate the coffeeshop's firm stance against that as they want you to unwind fully and be able to enjoy coffee time without any modern-day disturbances. But in spite of that minor inconvenience, it's a fantastic place to meet up with a friend and indulge in a gourmet cup of coffee. With so few places like this in Orange County, it's definitely one that you'll want to try, even if it is to go.