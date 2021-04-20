Where are you going?
Kealakekua Bay

Kealakekua Bay, South Kona, HI 96704, USA
Kealakekua Bay, Hawaii... the BIG Island!

Snorkeling and diving in the bay is awesome. Many colorful fish, corals, and the bonus this trip was seeing the dolphins swimming right next to us and our boat....
By Doug Hansen

Mary Bartnikowski
almost 7 years ago

Playing with Wild Dolphins

The king of the dolphin pod came up to me and face to face squeaked out sonar wave sounds just like a conversation. I'd been swimming with the dolphins at least 7 times and this had never happened. Inches from my face he communicated with me. You can swim with wild dolphins in Kealakekua Bay if you get there early in the morning. 6 to 7AM, you can't predict if they will be there but the wild dolphins like this Bay and bring their babies after hunting all night for a rest. I've seen 40 to 50 in a pod here. Oftentimes they are there so don't give up.

