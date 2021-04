Kayamandi Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, 7600, South Africa

Xhosa Lunch in Kayamandi Township When ever I travel I try to connect with the local community whenever possible and luckily for me this was easily done in Stellenbosch thanks to the Bites and Sites food tour company. One of there most popular tours is an afternoon in the local township, to learn more about the community before working with a local cook to produce authentic and homey Xhosa meals. This promises to be a highlight of any visit to the area.