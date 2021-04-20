Kayak in Chile's Strait of Magellan

Drive 60 km south of Punta Arenas, the southernmost continental city of the Americas, to the remote and seemingly untouched spot where the kayaks will be put in to the Strait of Magellan.With Kayak Agua Fresca, you'll suit up in a full dry suit and hop into your two-person kayak, where you'll paddle through water so clear that you can see the details of the sea kelp and the rocks fifteen feet below. The only sounds are of your paddle dipping into the icy blue water, as you drift on the open water with breathtaking views of the snow-capped Andes of Patagonia as your backdrop.Two hours later, arrive to an inlet with a lighthouse and lunch awaiting. Stretch your legs while enjoying the magnificent views before heading back in the kayaks to behold the scenery one more time.