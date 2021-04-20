Where are you going?
Kawagoe

Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, Japan
Kawagoe

Just an hour’s train ride from Tokyo, Kawagoe, dubbed "Little Edo" for its preservation of buildings from the Edo period (1603–1868), is rich with historic structures and cultural sites. A walk through the Kurazukuri district, the older part of town, is like stepping back in time: On the main street are shops selling knives, pickles, and traditional sweets, as well as cafés and restaurants. Kashiya Yokocho is a pedestrian street with retro candy shops and local sweets. The city is known for its local sweet potatoes, and they show up in many edible forms. Craft beer fans will want to try the local brew, Coedo.
By Yukari Sakamoto , AFAR Local Expert

