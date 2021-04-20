Where are you going?
Kava Ceremony

Denarau Island North, Fiji
Website
| +679 675 0000
Drinking Kava Denarau Island Fiji

Drinking Kava

Drinking kava is woven into Fijian society, with kava ceremonies holding great importance. You might encounter a simple ceremony in a shop or informal hotel gathering, but bigger ceremonies are part of social, political, and religious life. Kava is a root, which is ground or pounded, then mixed with water and strained through what might look like a sock. Beautiful carved wooden kava bowls are a great souvenir. Kava tastes a bit nasty, and will leave your tongue tingling and your mood relaxed—but you've got to try it, at least once.

By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

