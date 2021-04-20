Kauppatori
00130 Helsinki, Finland
Helsinki's BountyIn Paris, we're spoiled with bakeries on every corner, reeling us in with the sweet perfume of butter and sugar that wafts onto the street as we pass. In Helsinki, locals should feel fortunate to have Kauppatori, the city's market square where a windfall of vibrant produce and vegetables are welcomed into baskets and crates. The season's most stunning flowers overflow their pots, just waiting to be snatched and brought home to gussy up a sad window display. And local artisans showcase their talents - a suitable spot for visitors to pick up original gifts.
I spent almost an hour scouring each stall at the market, wishing I had more time in the city to plan a picnic or make a week's worth of meals with the outrageously fresh ingredients before me. Whereas my husband and I are frequently tempted by Paris's sweets, Helsinki won us over with its rainbow of produce.
No one should leave Helsinki without tasting the local bounty. And I can assure you, you'll dream about it once you leave.