Kauna‘oa Bay

Kauna‘oa Bay, Hawaii 96743, USA
Website
Paradise Found on a Crescent of Beach Waimea Hawaii United States
Paradise Found on a Crescent of Beach

A perfect crescent bay of soft white sand invites you to experience paradise along with its tropical Pacific waters. Float, swim, paddleboard, and snorkel the day away over a lively reef in Kaunaoa Bay. Abundant beach chairs dot the ocean’s edge for soaking in the sun and absorbing island atmosphere.
Right off the beach, you can practically sink your toes in the sand from your table at the Hau Tree restaurant while enjoying a mai tai or seared ahi poke wrap for lunch. Generous umbrellas provide a reprieve from the sun until you sneak back to the sand to watch the afternoon swim by. You will want to stick around for the tremendous sunset before retreating back to your room.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

