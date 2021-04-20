Kauna‘oa Bay
Kauna‘oa Bay, Hawaii 96743, USA
Photo courtesy of Mauna Kea Beach Hotel
Paradise Found on a Crescent of BeachA perfect crescent bay of soft white sand invites you to experience paradise along with its tropical Pacific waters. Float, swim, paddleboard, and snorkel the day away over a lively reef in Kaunaoa Bay. Abundant beach chairs dot the ocean’s edge for soaking in the sun and absorbing island atmosphere.
Right off the beach, you can practically sink your toes in the sand from your table at the Hau Tree restaurant while enjoying a mai tai or seared ahi poke wrap for lunch. Generous umbrellas provide a reprieve from the sun until you sneak back to the sand to watch the afternoon swim by. You will want to stick around for the tremendous sunset before retreating back to your room.