Kauai Multiuse Path(Ke Ala Hele Makalae) Kauai Multiuse Path(Ke Ala Hele Makalae)

Path to Enlightenment Ke Ala Hele Makalae, “the path that goes by the coast,” may be one of the most beautiful and expensive bike paths on the planet. At about $5M a mile, it is worth every bit of effort to explore the entire seven miles. When complete, the trail will traverse the southeastern shore of Kauai for 24 miles from Nawiliwili to Anahola. The coast is spectacular along the route and the relatively flat grade makes it easy to walk, run, or ride on one-speed beach bikes.

We spent a couple hours exploring the trail and its interpretive signage. One amazing feature is the old "pineapple dump" which jets out over the water in the middle of nowhere. The structure was used to back the large trailers full of processing waste from the pineapple plantation so it could be dumped in the ocean. Recycling of sorts.

There are a couple of beaches that are only accessible via the trail. Wonderfully remote, yet bike ride close, they make a great destination for a day at the beach.

Pick up the bike path in Kapaa where you'll find plenty of bike rental shops. If you head south toward the airport the trail jogs across the main road for a short distance, then back over to the beach for a couple miles. The route north out of Kapaa is the main portion that's complete. Bring water and sunscreen, shade is at a premium. Ride in your flips, the spinning is hardly strenuous. This ride is guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Aloha.