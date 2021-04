Kato Cafe & Bar

Kato Café is a trendy coffee house and bar with international style. The brushed concrete floors, vaulted ceilings and stone walls give it an Aspen -like feel. The traditional Mendocenean tortitas raspadas (kind of like a pressed biscuit) are a highlight. Try the chicken and avocado sandwich as well. Emilio Civit 556; +54 261 425 7000