Kathmandu

Boudha, Naya Basti - 4, काठमाडौँ 00977, Nepal
Website
| +977 1-6211187
Nepal Guide Info Trek and Exp काठमाडौँ Nepal

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
We have had a fantastic two week trek to Everest base camp. Our Guide and porter. Sanjib and Pemba have been excellent and very attentive looking after us.Sanjib is a very good guide and taught us allot about Nepali culture. Pemba was a brilliant porter. We think he will make an excellent guide in future.The level of service from both Sanjib and Pemba was superb. They were available all the way to help us with anything we needed, and both were thoughtful about anything we might require, water, food showers,accomodation. Sanjib's knowledge of the area and the lodges meant that we were always happy with our accommodation. He took care to visit places which were comfortable and had home stay feel. Sanjib have the qualities to be excellent guide and porter and to give all his clients a wonderful trekking experience.We highly recommend him.
-Nedeen & Alicha,USA .
http://www.nepalguideinfo.com/index.php?link=testomonial
http://www.nepalguideinfo.com/
http://www.hikehimalayas.com
Email-:sanjib-adhikari@hotmail.com
