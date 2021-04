Kathmandu 44600 Tundikhel, Kathmandu 44600, Nepal

Peaceful Stupa Boudhanath, one of the two "grand" stupas sitting within the Kathmandu Valley, lights up the skyline, nestled amongst endless rows of apartments and shops.



This is the view from the Hyatt Regency Kathmandu (looking east), and after an evening celebrating the full moon by spinning prayer wheels and lighting butter candles at Boudhanath, this was the perfect perspective to wind down our day.