Phuket King's Cup Regatta This international yachting competition has been an annual race since 1987. One of the most anticipated sporting events in the region, the King's Cup attracts boaters and spectators, and turns Kata Beach into a week-long nautical party. In 2015, it runs Dec. 5-12.