Kastro Kastro 840 03, Greece

Best Find on Sifnos, Greece? If you find yourself on the quiet island of Sifnos, make your way to Kastro, once the ancient capital of the island. As you wind through the small, white-painted pathways you can peer into the old homes that have been in the same family for generations.

Along the waterside of Kastro lies a trail of steps leading to a small, hidden church named Eftamartyres. What seems like a secret find hiding on the eastern edge of this laid-back island, I couldn't help but close my eyes, feel the warm sun on my back and the salty air sweep across my face, and wonder if I too, could stay hidden here.



To get to Siftnos: Take Aegean Speed Lines from Athens' port (Piraeus) to Sifnos. There is a brief stop in Serifos. The ride can take approximately 2.5 hours.



Getting Around: Bring your car along for the ride on the speedy ferry and enjoy cruising around the entire island.