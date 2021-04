Veganville, Chicago

Karyn's on Green is the flagship restaurant of Karyn Calabrese, the leader of the vegan movement in Chicago for the past 20 years. With an extensive menu ranging from brunch to lunch to dinner, you can enjoy yourself for any meal of the day. Karyn has two other establishments as well, Karyn's Raw and Karyn's Cooked, both of which have eclectic menus of their own. So if you want to get your vegan on, and have it taste like it's not, Karyn's is your answer.