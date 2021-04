Karoo Moon Country Store Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7915, South Africa

An Eclectic Country Store in Cape Town Karoo Moon Country Store owner Desiree Ward-Smith has an eye for the unusual. Her hand-picked assortment of scarves, antiques, paintings, and countless other bric a brac reflects her eclectic taste and style. The shop also features art made by her and some by her daughter, as well as, homemade pies and biltong.