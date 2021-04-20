Karma Spa & Wellness Centre
Jl. Villa Kandara Banjar Wijaya Kusuma Ungasan Benoa Kuta Sel., Ungasan, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80362, Indonesia
+62 361 8482200
Sun - Sat 9am - 8pm
Good KarmaKarma Spa is a gorgeous place to spend an afternoon being pampered. It's simple but luxurious, and the treatments combined with the sea breeze leave you feeling light and fresh. If you want something a bit more specific for a medical condition or injury, they also have holistic medical treatment practitioners and an infrared detox sauna, Himalayan salt pool, and Reiki treatments. The sea spa tent on the beach is especially nice, but you have to book well in advance to make sure it's available.
Team your treatment at Karma Spa with a day at the Karma Beach Club, which is also part of the Karma Kandara Resort.