Café Stacherias [CLOSED] 8 Karlsplatz

Best Views of Karlsplatz Café Stacherias (Stachus is another name for Karlsplatz and the preferred name by locals) is a good alternative to the crowded places nearby.



The first floor (that's second floor in the U.S.) provides great views overlooking Karlsplatz, so try and grab a window seat. In the summer, you can partially sit on a small balcony for a birds-eye view of the fountain at Karlsplatz.



The clientele tends to be a bit older and the decor has earned it a bit of a "Granny Cafe" reputation, but the view can't be beat.