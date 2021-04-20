Where are you going?
Café Stacherias [CLOSED]

8 Karlsplatz
Website
Best Views of Karlsplatz Munich Germany

Café Stacherias (Stachus is another name for Karlsplatz and the preferred name by locals) is a good alternative to the crowded places nearby.

The first floor (that's second floor in the U.S.) provides great views overlooking Karlsplatz, so try and grab a window seat. In the summer, you can partially sit on a small balcony for a birds-eye view of the fountain at Karlsplatz.

The clientele tends to be a bit older and the decor has earned it a bit of a "Granny Cafe" reputation, but the view can't be beat.
By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

