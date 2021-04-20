Karim's Near Humayun's Tomb, Nizamuddin, Nizammudin West Slum, Nizamuddin West, New Delhi, Delhi 110013, India

More info Sat - Thur 11:30am - 11pm Fri 11:30am - 11:30pm

Meat me in Old Delhi Operating for over 100 years in Old Delhi, Karim's is known for the best meat dishes around. With crowds of people lining up outside multiple little rooms with tables and chairs, the place is incredibly popular.



I have no idea how to navigate to it since I was visiting with some locals who even asked for directions once or twice. The old city is incredibly confusing if you aren't well acquainted with its twists and turns, so definitely ask if you are lost. Everyone will know where Karim's is.



To satisfy the onslaught of hungry customers, these men are constantly turning out fresh naan and chapati. Get yourself a seat and enjoy one of these tasty breads with the meat dishes Karim's is famous for.