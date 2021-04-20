Where are you going?
Karim's

Near Humayun's Tomb, Nizamuddin, Nizammudin West Slum, Nizamuddin West, New Delhi, Delhi 110013, India
+91 11 2326 9880
Sat - Thur 11:30am - 11pm
Fri 11:30am - 11:30pm

Meat me in Old Delhi

Operating for over 100 years in Old Delhi, Karim's is known for the best meat dishes around. With crowds of people lining up outside multiple little rooms with tables and chairs, the place is incredibly popular.

I have no idea how to navigate to it since I was visiting with some locals who even asked for directions once or twice. The old city is incredibly confusing if you aren't well acquainted with its twists and turns, so definitely ask if you are lost. Everyone will know where Karim's is.

To satisfy the onslaught of hungry customers, these men are constantly turning out fresh naan and chapati. Get yourself a seat and enjoy one of these tasty breads with the meat dishes Karim's is famous for.
By Sarah Zapiler

AFAR Traveler
almost 7 years ago

Eating a Delhi Tradition

For 100 years, Karim's has been serving up some of Delhi's tastiest food. If you head to the location in Chandni Chowk, you will have the additional fun of weaving your way through the old city and squeezing through an alleyway to get to the restaurants.

This is not a white-tablecloth tourist establishment, so be ready to sit in crowded quarters and explain what you want in pointing and gestures. Skip the vegetarian fare this time, this is traditional Mughlai food so be sure to try out the meats!
