Markets, Festivals, and Parks! Oh My!
The Hawaiian Islands are made up of many more cultural groups than Hawaiian Islanders and white settlers. Located between Asia and North America, the blend of cultures is much different than the other 49 States. Every time I host guests in Honolulu
, they are surprised by the number of Asian residents and the variety of cuisine that can be found on one street corner or in a marketplace. Cultural festivals, food fairs, and farmers markets abound in Hawaii. This particular day was the Okinawa Festival at Kapiolani Park. All sorts of folks turned out to see little girls dressed as geishas and visit a variety of Japanese food stands. When you visit, be sure to look up the events, markets, and festivals in the area. If no such events are scheduled, each Saturday morning, Kapiolani hosts one of the most recognized markets on Oahu.