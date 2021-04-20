Where are you going?
Kapalua Golf

2000 Plantation Club Dr, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Host of the Sentry Tournament of Champions every January, Kapalua Golf comprises two sprawling courses south of the Ritz-Carlton. The Arnold Palmer–designed Bay Course features dramatic views and Maui’s only oceanside hole, but the Plantation Course—named for the 24,000-odd acres of pineapples that once grew here—offers some of the best golf in Hawaii and, indeed, all of America. A first collaboration between minimalist architects Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, Plantation boasts jungled canyons, elevation changes, and challenging shots onto fairways and greens. Prepare for a round here with lessons at Kapalua’s renowned Golf Academy, then try and tee off early before the winds pick up.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

