Kapalua Golf
Host of the Sentry Tournament of Champions every January, Kapalua Golf comprises two sprawling courses south of the Ritz-Carlton. The Arnold Palmer–designed Bay Course features dramatic views and Maui’s only oceanside hole, but the Plantation Course—named for the 24,000-odd acres of pineapples that once grew here—offers some of the best golf in Hawaii and, indeed, all of America. A first collaboration between minimalist architects Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, Plantation boasts jungled canyons, elevation changes, and challenging shots onto fairways and greens. Prepare for a round here with lessons at Kapalua’s renowned Golf Academy, then try and tee off early before the winds pick up.