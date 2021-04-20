Where are you going?
Lydgate Beach Park has not one but two great playgrounds. If you go to the main beach entrance, you'll find a huge play structure with lots of nooks and crannies and things to climb. But if you miss the turn like we did, you'll get to the Play Bridge, which is unlike any play structure I've ever seen: a huge elevated bridge that crosses over the dirt road and that you reach via a labyrinth of stairs and walkways. Our kid ran around in it for at least an hour. (Though it should be noted that he was also working off a huge rainbow shave ice at the time.) And all of this is next to a long stretch of beach with excellent sand-castle sand.
By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff

