Kampot
Krong Kampot, Cambodia
The Best Pepper in the World - Kampot, CambodiaCambodia's Kampot Pepper is regarded as one of the finest peppers in the world and it is said that there wasn't a decent restaurant in Paris that wouldn't have this decadent spice on the table. Parisian chefs considered it the best in the world for its uniquely strong yet delicate aroma and its slightly sweet, eucalyptus taste.
Civil war and the Khmer Rouge destroyed Cambodia's thriving pepper industry in the late 70's, but it has been slowly been making a comeback after the end of a brutal war filled with unspeakable monstrosities that came to an end just a decade ago.
Kampot pepper is a symbol of hope for the region and a testament that that new beginnings are possible even against the impossible odds. Life must go on.
Kampot pepper is a tradition dating back to the 13th century. I am grateful that I had an opportunity to visit the pepper plantations and visit with the farmers of the region that take great pride in the quality of their pepper plants.
We are all lucky that this decadent spice is on track to find its place on the tables of fine restaurants around the world! No trip to Kampot is complete without trying crab cooked in Kampot Pepper Sauce available in many of the restaurants lining the beach in the town of Kep.
This is one of many fabulous experiences waiting to be had on a motorbike ride along the Cambodian coast!