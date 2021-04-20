Kampinoski National Park
About an hour west of Warsaw, Kampinoski National Park is home to several well-marked walking, cycling, horseback-riding, and, in winter, cross-country skiing trails. The main trail stretches 34 miles from the east to the west end of the park, starting in Dziekanów Leśny and ending in Brochów. Almost as long is the green trail, which also begins in Dziekanów Leśny but ends near Chopin’s birthplace in Żelazowa Wola. For something shorter, head to Trusksaw, where both the yellow trail of insurgents and partisans and the blue folklore trail start. Officially established in 1959, Kampinoski National Park became a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2000. Located near the biggest river junction in Poland, it comprises two very different habitats—dunes and swamps—as well as various types of forests and more than a thousand plant species, 69 of which are protected. Moose are king here (they even feature in the park’s logo), but there are also several other animals to see, including lynxes, rabbits, foxes, deer, European beavers, and wild boar. Aspiring ornithologists can look forward to 121 different species of birds, from black storks to herons to cranes.