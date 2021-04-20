Where are you going?
Maiky Snack

Kaminda Sorobon, Kralendijk, Caribbean Netherlands
Website
Eat Bonaire’s Most Local Food at Maiky Snack

Stroll up to the counter of this lime green shack and order from the menu of the day, printed in Papiamentu (the local language that blends Spanish and Dutch). You'll find options like sopi kabritu, pisca hasa, pabu di balia stoba with either aros, funchi, or batata. If you don’t know what anything is, pisca is fish and aros is rice: always a perfectly delicous combination on this Caribbean island, where the fish was caught that morning and brought directly to Maiky Snack.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

