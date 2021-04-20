Eat Bonaire’s Most Local Food at Maiky Snack
Stroll up to the counter of this lime green shack and order from the menu of the day, printed in Papiamentu (the local language that blends Spanish and Dutch). You'll find options like sopi kabritu, pisca hasa, pabu di balia stoba
with either aros, funchi,
or batata
. If you don’t know what anything is, pisca
is fish and aros
is rice: always a perfectly delicous combination on this Caribbean island, where the fish was caught that morning and brought directly to Maiky Snack.