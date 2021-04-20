Maiky Snack Kaminda Sorobon, Kralendijk, Caribbean Netherlands

Eat Bonaire’s Most Local Food at Maiky Snack Stroll up to the counter of this lime green shack and order from the menu of the day, printed in Papiamentu (the local language that blends Spanish and Dutch). You'll find options like sopi kabritu, pisca hasa, pabu di balia stoba with either aros, funchi, or batata. If you don’t know what anything is, pisca is fish and aros is rice: always a perfectly delicous combination on this Caribbean island, where the fish was caught that morning and brought directly to Maiky Snack.