Kamene Priče
One of Istria’s quirkiest spots, this hideaway inside a 17th-century town house in the ancient stone town of Bale (itself worth a wander) wears many hats. It functions as a café, bar, restaurant, and event space—it hosts the Last-Minute Open Jazz Festival every August—as well as an inn, complete with three apartments with kitchenettes and Wi-Fi. Book a room and spend the night, or simply head to one of the interior stone terraces and while away an evening over food, drinks, and interesting conversation with fellow guests. Kamene Priče is also a short drive from one of Istria’s most secluded stretches of shoreline, making it the perfect base for exploring the region.