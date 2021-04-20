Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kamene Priče

Castel ul. 57, 52211, Bale, Croatia
Website
| +385 52 824 232
Kamene Priče Croatia

Kamene Priče

One of Istria’s quirkiest spots, this hideaway inside a 17th-century town house in the ancient stone town of Bale (itself worth a wander) wears many hats. It functions as a café, bar, restaurant, and event space—it hosts the Last-Minute Open Jazz Festival every August—as well as an inn, complete with three apartments with kitchenettes and Wi-Fi. Book a room and spend the night, or simply head to one of the interior stone terraces and while away an evening over food, drinks, and interesting conversation with fellow guests. Kamene Priče is also a short drive from one of Istria’s most secluded stretches of shoreline, making it the perfect base for exploring the region.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points