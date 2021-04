Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan

Kimono Shopping in Kamakura During our visit to Kamakura City in Kanagawa Prefecture, we stopped in at the Miyamoto Kimono Shop (1-8-20 O-machi). Before we were treated to chado ("the way of tea" or tea ceremony), we watched as Karen Iwade, the reigning Miss Kamakura, was meticulously fitted in a formal kimono. Later, she joined us for a traditional vegetarian lunch—shojin ryori ("devotional cuisine")—at Kamakura Minemoto (1-8-35 Yukinoshita).