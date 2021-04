Kamakura Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan

Jizo, the Fancy Buddhist Guardian Jizo Bodhisattva is the guardian spirit of Buddhism tasked with protecting children and rescuing souls from hell. The hats and bibs are hand sewn by faithful visitors who want a chance to interact with Jizo in hopes of gaining his protection. I love the contrast of the little dressed up guy in the ranks of gray stone figurines.