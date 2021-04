Kallidromiou 94 Kallidromiou 94, Athina 114 73, Greece

Get Out of Athens' Tourist Center If you tire of the crowds of tourists in Athens, wander a mile or so from the noise into Exarcheia. You'll find loads of cool bars, bookstores, and coffeeshops along with local punkish types in leather with mohawks. It's rough around the edges and known as an anarchist colony of sorts.