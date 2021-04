Fresh Fish in Kalk Bay

Kalk Bay is a working harbor. There is no better example of this than the scene you'll witness when you walk down by the Harbour House restaurant area. The catwalk leading to the lighthouse provides a great view (and photo op) of the entire harbor. Make sure to try some of the fresh fish at Kalky's , one of the more famous fish and chips venues in Cape Town . It's a very relaxed fast food restaurant with checkered tablecloths and picnic benches.