Kalakshetra Foundation

Kalakshetra Rd, Radhakrishnan Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600041, India
Website
| +91 44 2452 0836
Dastkari Haat Craft Baazar Chennai India

More info

Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

Dastkari Haat Craft Baazar

Located on the grounds of the vibrant campus of the Kalakshetra Foundation in late February, a national association of craftsmen come together from around India to sell their wares. In a sandy and shady corner of the campus, tents are set up, lights are strung and mats full of ceramics, baskets, bangles and textiles are laid out on display. Vendors sell chaat items in newspaper cones, coffee and tea and the stage at night comes to life with the music, dance and performance of Kalakshetra's prized academy. The baazar comes and goes, but the craftsmen can be found roving different cities and states keeping traditions alive.
By Elise Hanna , AFAR Contributor

