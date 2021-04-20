Dastkari Haat Craft Baazar
Located on the grounds of the vibrant campus of the Kalakshetra Foundation in late February, a national association of craftsmen come together from around India to sell their wares. In a sandy and shady corner of the campus, tents are set up, lights are strung and mats full of ceramics, baskets, bangles and textiles are laid out on display. Vendors sell chaat items in newspaper cones, coffee and tea and the stage at night comes to life with the music, dance and performance of Kalakshetra's prized academy. The baazar comes and goes, but the craftsmen can be found roving different cities and states keeping traditions alive.