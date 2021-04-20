Kalakaua Ave

Trolleying Around Waikiki

There are a number of ways to get around on at the ground in Oahu. For a cheap ride visitors should look into The Bus (thebus.org). The Bus is an award winning transit system that can deliver riders to destination all the way around Oahu.

Taxis tend to be expensive while rental cars commit driver to pay for parking in Honolulu and Waikiki.

The Waikiki Trolley is a great option for tourists who want to get around for a moderate price to popular destinations. Various passes are available and riders will undoubtably have an experience full of classic trolley charm.