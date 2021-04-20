Kalakaua Ave
Honolulu Knows Parades!In Honolulu it seems like any reason is a fantastic reason to have a parade on Oahu. Traffic is held up and diverted all over Waikiki's slim peninsula, and the streets are flooded with brilliant colors and the sounds of marching bands. The Honolulu Festival celebrates the cultures of Asia, the Pacific Islands, and Hawaii. The celebrations end with the grand parade that is worth scheduling into your Honolulu itinerary!
Pan Pacific Parade
The Pan Pacific Festival is a cultural celebration with a mission to "celebrate cultures, nurture international friendship, and foster goodwill and peace."
The festival is capped off with a beautiful and colorful multi-cultural parade from Fort DeRussy to Kapiolani Park in Waikiki along Kalakaua Avenue.
Perusing Kalakaua
A trip to Oahu is not complete without a trip to Waikiki. A walk down Kalakaua Avenue to window shop and people watch is the perfect way to spend an afternoon or evening before finding the perfect beach bar to cool down with some cocktails.
Shops range from high end luxury shops like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co, and Hugo Boss to local shops like Manuhealii Inc Hawaiian clothing and Honolulu Cookie Company and surf shops like Rip Curl and QuikSilver.
With the beach only steps away, plenty of hotels to choose from, and numerous restaurants and cafes, Kalakaua is the perfect place to vacation.
Trolleying Around Waikiki
There are a number of ways to get around on at the ground in Oahu. For a cheap ride visitors should look into The Bus (thebus.org). The Bus is an award winning transit system that can deliver riders to destination all the way around Oahu.
Taxis tend to be expensive while rental cars commit driver to pay for parking in Honolulu and Waikiki.
The Waikiki Trolley is a great option for tourists who want to get around for a moderate price to popular destinations. Various passes are available and riders will undoubtably have an experience full of classic trolley charm.
